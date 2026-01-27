Sign In
Northrop Grumman Expects Agreement Soon To Accelerate B-21 Production; Pausing Buybacks

Pictured is the second flight test U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider--an arrival at Edwards AFB, Calif. announced by the Air Force in September 2025 (Photo Provided by U.S. Air Force)

Northrop Grumman [NOC] remains in negotiations with the Defense Department on accelerating production of the Air Force’s B-21 stealth bomber and an agreement to do so is expected this quarter, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday. The B-21 talks are down to the “finer points” and what the “financial implications” are for Northrop Grumman, Kathy Warden, the company’s chairwoman, president and CEO said during an investor call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The company anticipates investing $2…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

