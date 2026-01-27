Northrop Grumman Expects Agreement Soon To Accelerate B-21 Production; Pausing Buybacks

Northrop Grumman [NOC] remains in negotiations with the Defense Department on accelerating production of the Air Force’s B-21 stealth bomber and an agreement to do so is expected this quarter, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday. The B-21 talks are down to the “finer points” and what the “financial implications” are for Northrop Grumman, Kathy Warden, the company’s chairwoman, president and CEO said during an investor call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The company anticipates investing $2…