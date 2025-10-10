Sign In
Search
Air Force

No More AWACS Retirements Until USAF Submits AMTI Plan, Senate Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
No More AWACS Retirements Until USAF Submits AMTI Plan, Senate Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System at Nellis AFB, Nev. on Feb. 3, 2020.

The Senate's version of the fiscal 2026 defense authorization bill prohibits the U.S. Air Force from retiring more of the service's E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) by Boeing [BA] until the Air Force is able to provide a plan for space or air systems that will be able to fill the air moving target indication (AMTI) mission. The 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker AFB, Okla., operates the AWACS. Since 2023, the Air Force has retired 15 of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Stoke Space Says $510M Round Will Fund Nova Rocket Through First Flights

Army

Army Uses IBCS To Help Defeat Cruise Missile Threats In Key Operational Test

Air Force

USAF Looking Into Spares For AWACS DRAGON Program

Unmanned Systems

Leonardo DRS Says Comes Out On Top In DoD Counter-Drone Demo

Trending

IOT&E for MH-139A Completed, As Boeing Announces $173 Million Contract for Eight
Viasat Plans To Demonstrate PTS-G Design By Middle of Next Year
Autonomous Drone Navigation Startup Tycho.AI Exits Stealth With $10 Million Raise
Anduril, RTX Static Fire Rocket Motor Using Highly Loaded Grain For Air-To-Air Missile
Hegseth Teases Update In October On Plans For ‘Generational’ Acquisition Reforms

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume