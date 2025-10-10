No More AWACS Retirements Until USAF Submits AMTI Plan, Senate Says

The Senate's version of the fiscal 2026 defense authorization bill prohibits the U.S. Air Force from retiring more of the service's E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) by Boeing [BA] until the Air Force is able to provide a plan for space or air systems that will be able to fill the air moving target indication (AMTI) mission. The 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker AFB, Okla., operates the AWACS. Since 2023, the Air Force has retired 15 of…