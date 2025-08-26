NNSA Teams Up With AI Company on Tool to Flag Potential Nuclear Weapons Misuse

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is teaming up with Anthropic to build a tool that can determine whether artificial intelligence is providing knowledge on nuclear weapons that can be used for nefarious purposes. Anthropic, a 2021 San Francisco-based AI safety and research company that built AI assistant models like Claude, announced last week that it was working with the Department of Energy’s national laboratories and its semi-autonomous agency in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. “Information relating…