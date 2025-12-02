NNSA Requests Information On AI capabilities In National Security After Trump’s Genesis Directive

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is seeking information from “innovators” in artificial intelligence (AI) with aims to integrate artificial intelligence into the agency’s critical operations, NNSA announced Monday. The request for information (RFI), entitled “Transformational AI Capabilities for National Security,” was released one week after President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on the Genesis Mission Nov. 24. The Genesis Mission calls for a national effort to use AI to accelerate “the speed of scientific discovery” for national security…