Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

NNSA Requests Information On AI capabilities In National Security After Trump’s Genesis Directive

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
NNSA Requests Information On AI capabilities In National Security After Trump’s Genesis Directive
NNSA Logo

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is seeking information from “innovators” in artificial intelligence (AI) with aims to integrate artificial intelligence into the agency’s critical operations, NNSA announced Monday. The request for information (RFI), entitled “Transformational AI Capabilities for National Security,” was released one week after President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on the Genesis Mission Nov. 24. The Genesis Mission calls for a national effort to use AI to accelerate “the speed of scientific discovery” for national security…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Increase In CRAF Planes Would Bolster USAF Airlift For Pacific, Paper Says

Air Force

Pratt & Whitney Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion For F135 Sustainment

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Applied Intuition, SNC Partner On Autonomy For Mobile Air Defense Systems

Navy/USMC

First Columbia-Class Sub Bow Section Arrives At Electric Boat

Trending

MDA Awards First SHIELD Golden Dome Contract Vehicle To Over 1,000 Offerors
Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities
Boeing Gets More Than $7 Billion in Pentagon Awards For Army Apache And USAF KC-46s
Navy Cancels Constellation-Class Frigate, Will Only Retain Two Under Construction
Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume