NNSA Partners With HPE And NVIDIA For Two New Supercomputers

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced Tuesday its Los Alamos National Laboratory selected tech companies Hewlett Packard Enterprise [HPE] and NVIDIA [NVDA] to develop and deploy two new supercomputers. The two computers, named “Mission” and “Vision,” will be used for modeling and simulations at the lab. “Mission” will be used to assist NNSA research without the need to conduct a critical nuclear test. It will do so using years of stockpile research from the above-ground testing of nuclear weapons…