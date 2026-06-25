NNSA introduces AI flight test vehicle

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled flight test vehicle the agency says demonstrates the ability to accelerate the development of national security technologies. NNSA said in a June 24 press release its proof-of-concept vehicle, dubbed Aires Tide, was developed using AI, high-performance computing and additive manufacturing techniques to move from concept and design to flight testing on a compressed timeline and at lower cost than traditional approaches. According to the agency, Aires Tide was…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans
The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement […]
Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill
The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that […]
Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says
The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]