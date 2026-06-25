NNSA introduces AI flight test vehicle

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled flight test vehicle the agency says demonstrates the ability to accelerate the development of national security technologies. NNSA said in a June 24 press release its proof-of-concept vehicle, dubbed Aires Tide, was developed using AI, high-performance computing and additive manufacturing techniques to move from concept and design to flight testing on a compressed timeline and at lower cost than traditional approaches. According to the agency, Aires Tide was…