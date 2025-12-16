NNSA Completes W88 Alt 370 Warhead Last Production Unit, Pivots To SLCM-N

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) completed the last production unit of the W88 Alteration 370, a program to modernize the W88 nuclear warhead over several years, NNSA announced Tuesday. The W88 nuclear warhead entered the stockpile in late 1988 and is deployed in the Navy’s Ohio-class Trident II D5 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile system. The W88 Alt 370 includes numerous updates to address aging concerns and enhance nuclear security, NNSA said in the release. The Navy coordinated…