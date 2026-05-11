NGAP Contenders Complete Assembly Readiness Reviews For Prototype Engines

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney and GE Aerospace [GE] said that they have completed assembly readiness reviews for their XA103 and XA102 engines, respectively, for the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program to equip the U.S. Air Force's future F-47 fighter by Boeing [BA]. The Air Force said that it has requested nearly $514 million for NGAP in fiscal 2027--about $187 million more than funded last year, in order "to maintain competitive prototyping." The service said that its fiscal 2027…
Recommended
NRO Created GPU-Based Testing Environment To Validate AI Models, Director Says
Naval Reactor Office Could Save Billions Partnering With Environmental Office, GAO Says
Trending
Congress Updates
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]
Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]