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NGAP Contenders Complete Assembly Readiness Reviews For Prototype Engines

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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NGAP Contenders Complete Assembly Readiness Reviews For Prototype Engines
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force depiction of the future F-47 fighter.

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney and GE Aerospace [GE] said that they have completed assembly readiness reviews for their XA103 and XA102 engines, respectively, for the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program to equip the U.S. Air Force's future F-47 fighter by Boeing [BA]. The Air Force said that it has requested nearly $514 million for NGAP in fiscal 2027--about $187 million more than funded last year, in order "to maintain competitive prototyping." The service said that its fiscal 2027…

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