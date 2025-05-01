Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George join “Fox and Friends” to discuss the new Department of Defense memorandum on Army transformation and acquisition reform, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s new memo directing sweeping changes within the Army calls for merging the service’s modernization-focused Futures Command with Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), prioritizing acquisition reforms and adjusting force structures.
“I…