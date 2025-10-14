New Joint Counter-UAS Task Force Plans To Share Data Broadly

The Defense Department’s new organization to manage and oversee counter-drone programs will serve as a “clearinghouse” of testing and operational data for the military services and commanders, federal civilian agencies, and when possible, allies and partners, the officer leading Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) 401 said on Tuesday. Moreover, when vendors participate with its counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technology in any testing and evaluation events the task force hosts, those participants should get feedback “quickly,” rather than have to wait…