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New BAE Systems IFF System Receives Certification for Use on F-16

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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New BAE Systems IFF System Receives Certification for Use on F-16
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an F-16 with the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, flying over the Korean peninsula on April 4, 2023.

The AN/APX-127(V)1 Combined Interrogator Transponder (CIT) by BAE Systems for Mode S/Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) has received Allied Identification and Monitoring System (AIMS) certification from the Pentagon for the F-16 fighter, the company said on Tuesday. AIMS is a U.S. and NATO IFF standard. "This next-generation CIT will improve identification and enable enhanced decision making to distinguish between allied forces and potential threats in contested scenarios," according to BAE Systems. "The modernized system consolidates interrogator and transponder…

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