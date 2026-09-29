New BAE Systems IFF System Receives Certification for Use on F-16

The AN/APX-127(V)1 Combined Interrogator Transponder (CIT) by BAE Systems for Mode S/Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) has received Allied Identification and Monitoring System (AIMS) certification from the Pentagon for the F-16 fighter, the company said on Tuesday. AIMS is a U.S. and NATO IFF standard. "This next-generation CIT will improve identification and enable enhanced decision making to distinguish between allied forces and potential threats in contested scenarios," according to BAE Systems. "The modernized system consolidates interrogator and transponder…
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]