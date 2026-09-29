New BAE Systems IFF System Receives Certification for Use on F-16

The AN/APX-127(V)1 Combined Interrogator Transponder (CIT) by BAE Systems for Mode S/Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) has received Allied Identification and Monitoring System (AIMS) certification from the Pentagon for the F-16 fighter, the company said on Tuesday. AIMS is a U.S. and NATO IFF standard. "This next-generation CIT will improve identification and enable enhanced decision making to distinguish between allied forces and potential threats in contested scenarios," according to BAE Systems. "The modernized system consolidates interrogator and transponder…