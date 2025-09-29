Navy Looks To Establish Private Sector Consortium To Manage Maritime Industrial Base Investments

The Navy is starting market research to find sources that can support the establishment and management of a “Consortium or Consortia” of the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) and execute billions of dollars in investments towards the MIB, according to a Monday Request For Information notice. The notice said any qualified and responsible sources capable of performing the work would both manage the consortium and execute “multi-billion dollar projects under Other Transaction (OT) authority. The overarching goal is to accelerate investment…