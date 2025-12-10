Sign In
Navy/USMC

Navy Expects First LSM Hull Ready By 2029

Rich Abott By
Navy Expects First LSM Hull Ready By 2029
Graphic model of the Damen Naval LST-100 landing ship transport 4,000 ton ship the Navy picked to become the new Medium Landing Ship (LSM) Block One. (Image: Damen)

The Navy plans for the new Medium Landing Ship (LSM), based on the Dutch Damen Naval design, to be built at multiple shipyards and have the first hull delivered by 2029,  according to a Navy spokesperson. Last week, the Navy announced it selected Damen’s LST-100 as the new basis for a non-developmental LSM design (Defense Daily, Dec. 8). This decision came after the Navy seemed to initially focus on Bollinger Shipyard Lockport LLC as the pick for the non-developmental version…

