Navy Expects First LSM Hull Ready By 2029

The Navy plans for the new Medium Landing Ship (LSM), based on the Dutch Damen Naval design, to be built at multiple shipyards and have the first hull delivered by 2029, according to a Navy spokesperson. Last week, the Navy announced it selected Damen’s LST-100 as the new basis for a non-developmental LSM design (Defense Daily, Dec. 8). This decision came after the Navy seemed to initially focus on Bollinger Shipyard Lockport LLC as the pick for the non-developmental version…