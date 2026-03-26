Navy Changes MUSV Plans Again, Cancelling MASC And Switches To Marketplace Family Of Systems Approach

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) on Thursday announced it was cancelling the Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium-sized Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) program and instead shifting to a Medium USV Family of Systems (FoS) marketplace approach. The new MUSV program "uses modular design principles to create adaptable and resilient solutions that can effectively counter evolving threats,” Naval Sea Systems Command wrote in a new Request for Prototype Proposal. This comes after the Navy…
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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
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