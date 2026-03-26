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Navy Changes MUSV Plans Again, Cancelling MASC And Switches To Marketplace Family Of Systems Approach

Rich Abott By
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Navy Changes MUSV Plans Again, Cancelling MASC And Switches To Marketplace Family Of Systems Approach
USS Ranger and USS Nomad SCO Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vessels underway in the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands on July 3, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Eric Parsons)

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) on Thursday announced it was cancelling the Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium-sized Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) program and instead shifting to a Medium USV Family of Systems (FoS) marketplace approach. The new MUSV program "uses modular design principles to create adaptable and resilient solutions that can effectively counter evolving threats,” Naval Sea Systems Command wrote in a new Request for Prototype Proposal. This comes after the Navy…

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