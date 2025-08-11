Navy Begins Looking Into Vessel Construction Manager For First LSM Amphib

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) recently issued a notice starting the process to find a Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) to build the first Medium Landing Ship (LSM), Block 1. According to the Aug. 6 Request For Information, NAVSEA and PMS 347, the Medium Landing Ship program office, want input from “qualified and experienced firms interested in providing VCM services for construction of LSM Block 1.” The Navy, via the notice, confirmed it intends LSM Block 1 to use a “build-to-print…