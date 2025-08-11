Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Navy Begins Looking Into Vessel Construction Manager For First LSM Amphib

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Navy Begins Looking Into Vessel Construction Manager For First LSM Amphib
U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean on March 9, 2024. (Photo: U.S Central Command)

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) recently issued a notice starting the process to find a Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) to build the first Medium Landing Ship (LSM), Block 1. According to the Aug. 6 Request For Information, NAVSEA and PMS 347, the Medium Landing Ship program office, want input from “qualified and experienced firms interested in providing VCM services for construction of LSM Block 1.”  The Navy, via the notice, confirmed it intends LSM Block 1 to use a “build-to-print…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

ULA Foresees Significant Ramp Up of Vulcan Launches in Next Two Years

Business/Financial

Umbra Offering Satellite Component Hardware To Space Market

Navy/USMC

Northrop Grumman Wins Navy’s Competition For 21-Inch Solid Rocket Motor

Army

Army Plans To Roll Out ‘Amazon-Like’ UAS Marketplace In Early October

Trending

Lockheed Using Northrop Grumman As NGI Rocket Motor Backup
Systems Integration Review for VICTUS HAZE Completed, Rocket Lab USA Says
Low-Cost Cruise Missile Funding in Reconciliation Act Awaiting Contract Obligation
Collins Sees Golden Dome As Periodic Upturn in Missile Defense, Tells Industry To ‘Get Ready To Go Fast And Think Big’
New Electro-Optical Commercial Services Program Advised by Senate Defense Appropriators

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume