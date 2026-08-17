Navy Awards Raytheon $22.9 Billion Tomahawk Contract To Bolster Long-Term Production

The Defense Department on Monday announced a new Navy contract with RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business unit worth about $22.9 billion over seven years, aimed at increasing long-term Tomahawk cruise missile production. The Pentagon said the contract “rapidly fields capabilities to meet modern threats while providing industry partners with the stability required to expand their workforce, increase manufacturing throughput, and fortify supply chains. In addition, it advances the Department's Acquisition Transformation Strategy by accelerating critical weapons delivery and reducing procurement lead…