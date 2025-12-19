Nammo And Firehawk Aerospace Make More Rocket Motor Investments In U.S.

Norway's Nammo has awarded Parsons Corp. [PSN] a more than $100 million task order to build a new rocket motor plant in Perry, Fla., in the next two years, and construction began in October, Parsons said on Friday. In April, RTX [RTX] said it had awarded contracts to Nammo and Northrop Grumman [NOC] to qualify the companies as alternative sources for Mk 72 solid rocket motors (SRMs), now built by L3Harris Technologies [LHX] (Defense Daily, Apr. 8). The Navy uses…