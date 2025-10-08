Sign In
Muon Space Tapped By Space Force For Weather Monitoring Satellite Demos

Cal Biesecker
Muon Space Tapped By Space Force For Weather Monitoring Satellite Demos
Rendering of the Muon FireSat-SBEM satellite equipped with the enhanced Quickbeam-SBEM payload. Image: Muon Space

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) on Wednesday said it has awarded Muon Space a $44.6 million contract to provide three demonstration satellites equipped with a new variant of the company’s Quickbeam multispectral imaging payload for weather monitoring that would also perform wildfire detection and monitoring for other customers. The contract is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Other Transaction Authority agreement, which goes beyond the typical research and development, and prototyping efforts included in SBIR Phase…

