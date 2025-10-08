Muon Space Tapped By Space Force For Weather Monitoring Satellite Demos

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) on Wednesday said it has awarded Muon Space a $44.6 million contract to provide three demonstration satellites equipped with a new variant of the company’s Quickbeam multispectral imaging payload for weather monitoring that would also perform wildfire detection and monitoring for other customers. The contract is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Other Transaction Authority agreement, which goes beyond the typical research and development, and prototyping efforts included in SBIR Phase…