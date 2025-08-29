Sign In
Advanced / Transformational Technology

MQ-28 Ghost Bat Autonomous Aircraft Will Fire Missile Against Aerial Target This Year

Cal Biesecker By
Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force MQ-28 Ghost Bat unmanned aircraft. Boeing’s MQ-25 TI prototype unmanned aerial refueling aircraft is behind the MQ-28 at a hangar at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, Ill. Photo: Cal Biesecker

Boeing [BA] and its Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) partner later this year plan to launch a missile from the MQ-28 Ghost Bat autonomous drone against an aerial target to meet a new requirement, a Boeing official said last Friday. The requirement for the air-to-air launch capability aboard the MQ-28 arose during the spring and “was a complete pivot” for the program, Colin Miller, vice president and general manager of Boeing’s Phantom Works unit, told attendees at the annual National…

