MQ-28 Ghost Bat Autonomous Aircraft Will Fire Missile Against Aerial Target This Year

Boeing [BA] and its Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) partner later this year plan to launch a missile from the MQ-28 Ghost Bat autonomous drone against an aerial target to meet a new requirement, a Boeing official said last Friday. The requirement for the air-to-air launch capability aboard the MQ-28 arose during the spring and “was a complete pivot” for the program, Colin Miller, vice president and general manager of Boeing’s Phantom Works unit, told attendees at the annual National…