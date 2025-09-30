More Than $12.5 Billion in Contract Modification for F-35s in Lot 18-19

Lockheed Martin [LMT] received a more than $12.5 billion contract modification to build 296 F-35s in Lots 18 and 19, the Defense Department said on Monday. "This modification provides for the definitization of 148 Lot 18 aircraft, and adds scope for the production and delivery of 148 Lot 19 aircraft, to include 40 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force, 12 F-35B and eight F-35C aircraft for the Marine Corps, nine F-35C aircraft for the Navy, 13 F-35A and two F-35B…