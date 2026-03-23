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Master Boat Builders To Start Fabricating Modules For Austal’s Navy Orders

Rich Abott By
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Master Boat Builders To Start Fabricating Modules For Austal’s Navy Orders
The future USNS Billy Frank Jr. (T-ATS 11) Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship ship before it was launched into the water in June 2025. (Photo: Austal USA)

Last week Master Boat Builders announced it signed its first formal production contract with Austal USA to become a “key subcontractor” as part of the push for distributed that will help fabricate modules for Navy vessels like the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) program. The contract say that Master Boat will start by fabricating two T-ATS hull modules at its Coden, Ala., shipyard, constructed to Austal’s production design and specifications and will send them back to Austal for…

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