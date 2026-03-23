Master Boat Builders To Start Fabricating Modules For Austal’s Navy Orders

Last week Master Boat Builders announced it signed its first formal production contract with Austal USA to become a “key subcontractor” as part of the push for distributed that will help fabricate modules for Navy vessels like the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) program. The contract say that Master Boat will start by fabricating two T-ATS hull modules at its Coden, Ala., shipyard, constructed to Austal’s production design and specifications and will send them back to Austal for…
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Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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