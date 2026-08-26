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Navy/USMC

Marines Plan OPF-L, Organic C-sUAS Fielding Soon Amid Ground Combat Element 2040 Push

Matthew Beinart By
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Marines Plan OPF-L, Organic C-sUAS Fielding Soon Amid Ground Combat Element 2040 Push
Marines with 1st Marine Division conduct an early capability release test event for a new loitering munition system in Camp Pendleton, CA, January 28, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kristiana Montanez

The Marine Corps has detailed imminent plans to begin fielding new loitering munitions and organic counter-small drone capabilities, citing both as near-term efforts under its Ground Combat Element (GCE) 2040 push. The service on Wednesday released the updated version of its GCE 2040 strategy, which a lead official described as “a phased, long-range roadmap that really modernizes our ground combat elements' ability to seize and defend key maritime terrain.” “Our central imperative is to cultivate a Ground Combat Element that…

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