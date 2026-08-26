Marines Plan OPF-L, Organic C-sUAS Fielding Soon Amid Ground Combat Element 2040 Push

The Marine Corps has detailed imminent plans to begin fielding new loitering munitions and organic counter-small drone capabilities, citing both as near-term efforts under its Ground Combat Element (GCE) 2040 push. The service on Wednesday released the updated version of its GCE 2040 strategy, which a lead official described as “a phased, long-range roadmap that really modernizes our ground combat elements' ability to seize and defend key maritime terrain.” “Our central imperative is to cultivate a Ground Combat Element that…