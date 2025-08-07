Sign In
Search
Special Operations

Low-Cost Cruise Missile Funding in Reconciliation Act Awaiting Contract Obligation

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Low-Cost Cruise Missile Funding in Reconciliation Act Awaiting Contract Obligation
Pictured is a 919h Special Operations Wing AC-130J taxiing at Hurlburt Field, Fla. on July 9 (U.S. Air Force Photo)

The fiscal 2025 reconciliation law includes $1 billion to develop, buy, and field low-cost cruise missiles for DoD and another $500 million for “exportable” low-cost cruise missiles.

Possible missiles include Lockheed Martin‘s [LMT] Common Multi-Mission Truck System (CMMT–“comet”) that the company said could serve in a variety of roles, including a high-subsonic cruise missile; and the Black Arrow Small Cruise Missile by Leidos‘ [LDOS] Dynetics unit.

U.S. Special Operations Command has said it envisions the Small Cruise Missile as fielding in the arsenals of the services, including the U.S. Marine Corps, which is interested in a modified version of the system for launch from a Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, better known as HIMARS.

Air Force Special Operations Command started testing Black Arrow on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship in 2023 (Defense Daily, Oct. 4, 2024).

“Right now, we’re at the point where it [Black Arrow] is gonna be about speed to ramp,” Doug Jones, vice president of technology for Leidos’ defense sector, told reporters on Wednesday in a briefing at the company’s supplier day at National Harbor, Md. “We’ve proven the capability. It works, and they’re confident it works. One of the biggest things is gonna be scale. Reconciliation passed. That money now just needs to flow, and I think that’s where you’re gonna start to see a bunch of these things scaling up and contracts scaling up, as the money flows, because most of that money has not been contractually obligated yet.”

SOCOM’s fiscal 2026 budget request includes $25.2 million for 84 Small Cruise Missiles–about $300,000 per missile.

The command’s requirement for the 250-pound class Small Cruise Missile was at least a 500 nautical mile range and a greater than 50-pound payload capacity. The price point is between $215,000 and $300,000 per copy–on the upper side for those with advanced payloads, such as electronic warfare.

Existing cruise missiles, such as the Lockheed Martin AGM-158A Joint Air-to-Surface Strike Missile and AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, can price out at $1.5 million and above.

SOCOM’s budget request said that the command is buying the Small Cruise Missile “in lieu of Small Guided Munitions for near-peer competition” to meet the requirement “for stand off attack in contested environments with next generation guidance.”

In addition to the Small Cruise Missile funding, the SOCOM fiscal 2026 request includes $10.5 million to modify 175 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles by Lockheed Martin with a dual-mode Selectable Precision Effects Articulated (SPEAR) warhead to allow “the user to select different firing modes (radial or forward blast) depending on the targets,” SOCOM said.

“This new [Hellfire] variant [with SPEAR] will be integrated on both the AC-130 gunship and the MQ-9 platforms,” the command said. General Atomics builds the MQ-9.

 

Recommended

General

Amentum Banks on Nuclear, Defense Growth

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Army Pushing Right To Repair Laser Weapons, Moving To Interoperability At Manufacturing Stage

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Army’s Project Flytrap With U.K. Informs Layered Approach To Scaling Up New C-UAS Tech

Air Force

First Next-Gen OPIR GEO Satellite Finishes Environmental Testing, Lockheed Martin Says

Trending

DoD Makes Cuts, Plans ‘AI-First’ Transformation For R&D Resource Center
New Electro-Optical Commercial Services Program Advised by Senate Defense Appropriators
Senate Appropriators Restore $1.4 Billion For Navy’s Sixth-Gen Fighter Program In FY ‘26 Spending Bill
Senate Appropriators Approve FY ‘26 Defense Bill With $21.7 Billion Increase, Address DoD’s Funding Errors
Big Department of Air Force Plus Ups from SAC-D Include C-130J; JASSM; EA-37B; Tranche 3, Transport Layer

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume