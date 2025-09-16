‘Longest Known’ AMRAAM Shot Last Year, Production Increase of Nearly 50 Percent, Raytheon Says

RTX's [RTX] Raytheon said on Tuesday that an F-22 Raptor by Lockheed Martin conducted the "longest known" advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) shot by a 5th generation fighter in tests in the fall of 2024 over Eglin AFB, Fla. Such tests "demonstrated AMRAAM’s extended time of flight capability, proving the munition can significantly increase the lethality of fifth-generation aircraft," RTX said. "This is the result of the U.S. Air Force’s form, fit, function refresh (F3R) development effort, which continues…