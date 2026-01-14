Lockheed Martin, Saildrone Eye Missile Launch From USV This Summer During RIMPAC

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and its partner Saildrone this July plan to conduct a live fire launch of the Joint Air-to-Ground (JAGM) missile from an unmanned surface vessel (USV) during the Navy’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) multinational maritime exercise, company officials said on Wednesday. The companies are currently designing and developing the capability to integrate Lockheed Martin’s JAGM Quad Launcher (JQL) just forward of the sail wing on a 65-foot Saildrone Surveyor USV. This is the first time an effector…