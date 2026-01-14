Sign In
Lockheed Martin, Saildrone Eye Missile Launch From USV This Summer During RIMPAC

Cal Biesecker By
Lockheed Martin, Saildrone Eye Missile Launch From USV This Summer During RIMPAC
Saildrone’s Surveyor, the company’s largest unmanned surface vehicle (USV). (Photo: Saildrone)

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and its partner Saildrone this July plan to conduct a live fire launch of the Joint Air-to-Ground (JAGM) missile from an unmanned surface vessel (USV) during the Navy’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) multinational maritime exercise, company officials said on Wednesday. The companies are currently designing and developing the capability to integrate Lockheed Martin’s JAGM Quad Launcher (JQL) just forward of the sail wing on a 65-foot Saildrone Surveyor USV. This is the first time an effector…

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

