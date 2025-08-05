Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall Conduct First Test Fire Of New GMARS Launcher

Lockheed Martin and Germany’s Rheinmetall have conducted the first live fire test of their new Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS), which brings together the former’s rocket launching capability mounted on the latter’s HX tactical truck. The firms described the recent successful GMARS demonstration, which included launching Lockheed Martin GMLRS rockets from the new platform, as a “significant milestone” for the development program. "Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Paula…