Lockheed Martin Reveals Rapid Fielding Center As Step Between Prototype And Full Production

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Wednesday announced the start of a new intermediate center that can produce prototype-like products in early phases of development but at higher production rates and reliability aimed at the Defense Department’s push for accelerated industry responses. “It's not just coming up with prototype concepts. What we try and do is come up with those concepts, test them out, and then we've discovered that we believe that there's a place for something that we call a Rapid…