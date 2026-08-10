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Lockheed Martin Offers Modular Missile Technologies And Related Storefront

Cal Biesecker By
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Lockheed Martin Offers Modular Missile Technologies And Related Storefront
Render: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday launched a family of missile components that include radio frequency sensors, datalinks and seeker technologies “built on a common baseline” that can be used in a wide-range of missile applications. The solutions are called Strigo and can be found on a dedicated product center to help customers meet their requirements, Lockheed Martin said. The company has invested $250 million in the Strigo Product Center, which was established less than two years ago, and includes “ready-now…

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