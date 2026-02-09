Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Lockheed Martin Enters Unmanned Undersea Vessel Space With Lamprey

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Lockheed Martin Enters Unmanned Undersea Vessel Space With Lamprey
Lockheed Martin's Lamprey Multi-Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday introduced an unmanned undersea vehicle, the Lamprey, to deliver multi-mission capabilities and effects in contested maritime environments. Lockheed Martin did not identify a specific Navy program it is pursuing with the Lamprey Multi Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (LampreyMMAUV). The LampreyMMAUV features an open design and 24-cubic foot internal payload bay to carry multiple torpedoes, sensors, decoys or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The Lamprey can be carried into theater by submarines or surface vessels via docking…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Pentagon

America First Arms Transfer Strategy Looks To Larger FMS

Army

Army Plans Future Howitzer Prototype Award In July, Production Deal In FY ‘28 For Up To 500 Systems

Missile Defense

THAAD Will Integrate Into IBCS Faster And Cheaper Than DoD Planned, Northrop Grumman Says

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: MQ-25 Taxiing, Harpoon Testing, Machina Raise, TNT Awards

Trending

Lockheed Offering Robinson’s R66 For Army’s Flight School Next, Moving To Phase III With Bell, M1
RTX Signs Framework Agreements With DoD To Increase Production On Five Munitions
Current F-35 Configuration Complicates Fielding Of APG-85 Radar
DoD Selects 25 Vendors To Compete In First Round Of Drone Dominance Program
Saudi Arabia, Israel Get Nod For $15.7 Billion In Combined U.S. Arms Sales

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume