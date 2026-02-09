Lockheed Martin Enters Unmanned Undersea Vessel Space With Lamprey

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday introduced an unmanned undersea vehicle, the Lamprey, to deliver multi-mission capabilities and effects in contested maritime environments. Lockheed Martin did not identify a specific Navy program it is pursuing with the Lamprey Multi Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (LampreyMMAUV). The LampreyMMAUV features an open design and 24-cubic foot internal payload bay to carry multiple torpedoes, sensors, decoys or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The Lamprey can be carried into theater by submarines or surface vessels via docking…
Contract Updates
R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784
R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947
L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…