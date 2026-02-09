Lockheed Martin Enters Unmanned Undersea Vessel Space With Lamprey

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday introduced an unmanned undersea vehicle, the Lamprey, to deliver multi-mission capabilities and effects in contested maritime environments. Lockheed Martin did not identify a specific Navy program it is pursuing with the Lamprey Multi Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (LampreyMMAUV). The LampreyMMAUV features an open design and 24-cubic foot internal payload bay to carry multiple torpedoes, sensors, decoys or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The Lamprey can be carried into theater by submarines or surface vessels via docking…