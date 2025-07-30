Leonardo DRS Continues Strong Momentum In Second Quarter

Following up a stout first quarter, Leonardo DRS [DRS] on Wednesday posted strong second quarter top and bottom-line results driven by both of its operating segments and the company raised its earnings and revenue outlook for the year. Net income soared 42 percent to $54 million, 20 cents earnings per share (EPS), from$38 million a year ago, and is up 55 percent through the first half of the year. Adjusting for income taxes, interest and restructuring expenses, depreciation and amortization,…