LeoLabs To Provide Space Force With Surveillance Radar

LeoLabs on Wednesday said the Space Force has awarded the company a $20.7 million contract to deliver a modified version of its Scout containerized space surveillance radar for a “new defense mission set.” The expeditionary S-band direct radiating array radar system was introduced in April 2025 and the first operational deployment occurred earlier this year, LeoLabs said (Defense Daily, April 7, 2025). The new “award provides the opportunity to demonstrate a variant of this system in support of future defense…