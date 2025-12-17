Lawmakers Give Navy Flexibility On Carriers And Sub Procurements, But Mandates Outside Manager For LSM And Oiler

The fiscal year 2026 defense authorization bill is giving the Navy some flexibility in how it buys the next two aircraft carriers (CVNs) and Columbia-class nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) but is also mandating private managers for a new amphibious ship and oiler. The compromise bill, passed by the House last week and Senate on Wednesday allows the Navy to buy the next two aircraft carriers, CVN-82 and 83, in a block buy if the Navy decides to. “The Secretary…