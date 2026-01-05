Sign In
L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment

Cal Biesecker By
Sam Mehta will lead L3Harris' Space & Mission Systems segment under new business structure realignment. Photo: L3Harris.

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Monday said it has consolidated its operating structure, realigning from four to three business segments, to better position “its portfolio with the future of warfare.” The three new segments and their leaders include Space & Mission Systems headed by Sam Mehta, Communications & Spectrum Dominance led by Jon Rambeau, and Missile Solutions, led by Ken Bedingfield. Bedingfield, who previously headed the Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion segment that is now part of Missile Solutions, will also remain as…

