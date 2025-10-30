L3Harris Posts Robust Third Quarter On Broad Strength

Aided by strong results across its portfolio and an ongoing transformation initiative, L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday reported strong third quarter results. Net income rose 16 percent to $462 million, $2.46 earnings per share (EPS), from $400 million ($2.10 EPS) a year ago. Net income through the first nine months of the year is up 24 percent to $1.3 billion ($6.92 EPS). Absent acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, costs related to the LHX NeXT business transformation initiative, and taxes related to…