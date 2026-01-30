L3Harris Nabs Marine Corps Precision Attack Strike Munition Contract

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) on Friday announced it awarded L3Harris Technologies [LHX] an 86.2 million contract for its Red Wolf launched effects vehicles for the Marine Corps’ Precision Attack Strike Munition (PASM) program. The Navy said PASM is aimed at giving the Marine Corps a “cost-effective, longer-range, precision weapon that can deliver diverse effects (kinetic or non—kinetic) from AH-1Z [Viper helicopter] in land and sea-based environments.” The Navy’s Program Executive Office Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons' (PEO U&W) Direct…