L3Harris Announces Production Completion of First 35 Viper Shields

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] said on Sept. 3 that it has finished production of the first 35 AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield electronic warfare and countermeasure systems in a planned buy of 233 by eight U.S. allies. "Viper Shield detects, identifies and counters electronic threats by providing digital armor around the aircraft," the company said. "The technology can support the pilot as an integrated internal system or as an external pod. L3Harris also assembled its first pod leveraging production systems." Chris Aebli, president…