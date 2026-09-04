L3Harris Announces Production Completion of First 35 Viper Shields

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] said on Sept. 3 that it has finished production of the first 35 AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield electronic warfare and countermeasure systems in a planned buy of 233 by eight U.S. allies. "Viper Shield detects, identifies and counters electronic threats by providing digital armor around the aircraft," the company said. "The technology can support the pilot as an integrated internal system or as an external pod. L3Harris also assembled its first pod leveraging production systems." Chris Aebli, president…
Recommended
Software And Robotics Company XTEND Set For Public Debut Following Reverse Merger
Trending
Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]