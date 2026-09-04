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L3Harris Announces Production Completion of First 35 Viper Shields

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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L3Harris Announces Production Completion of First 35 Viper Shields
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photos of Air National Guard personnel with the 152nd Fighter Squadron Aircraft Maintenance Unit loading munitions on an F-16 fighter during the annual weapons load competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz. on May 1.

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] said on Sept. 3 that it has finished production of the first 35 AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield electronic warfare and countermeasure systems in a planned buy of 233 by eight U.S. allies. "Viper Shield detects, identifies and counters electronic threats by providing digital armor around the aircraft," the company said. "The technology can support the pilot as an integrated internal system or as an external pod. L3Harris also assembled its first pod leveraging production systems." Chris Aebli, president…

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