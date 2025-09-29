Kratos Says It Completed PDR in April for SDA’s Advanced Fire Control Ground Integration Program

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. [KTOS] said on Monday that it finished the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Advanced Fire Control Ground Integration (AFCGI) system back in April. "Kratos’ successful completion of the PDR with zero liens allows the program to advance on an accelerated timeline, aligning with projected launch milestones," the company said. Last November, SDA said that it had chosen Kratos under an up to five-year $116.7 million AFCGI contract for missile…