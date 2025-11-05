Kratos Forecasts Strong Organic Growth Through 2027

In 2027, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] is projecting organic sales growth of 28 to 23 percent over 2026, which the company is also forecasting to be a strong year with organic revenue 15 to 20 percent higher than expectations for 2025, the company said on Tuesday. Kratos also expects 1 percent increases in adjusted operating margin each of the next two years. “The industry and Kratos are at the beginning of a generational and structural multi-year-decade recapitalization and…