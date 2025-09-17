Kratos Adapting MQM-178 Firejet for Use by Taiwan

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] and Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIS) are collaborating on the Mighty Hornet IV attack drone, "a revolutionary transformation of the [Kratos] MQM-178 target drone," Kratos said on Wednesday. Kratos and NCSIST are to show a model of the drone at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center during the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition this week. "NCSIST's collaboration with Kratos, which includes an agreement for Kratos to market the Mighty Hornet IV…