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Joby Aviation Agrees To Acquire Resonant Sciences To Expand, Diversify Defense Business

Cal Biesecker By
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Joby Aviation Agrees To Acquire Resonant Sciences To Expand, Diversify Defense Business
Resonant's expertise includes RF sensitive aerostructures. Photo: Resonant Sciences

Joby Aviation [JOBY] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Resonant Sciences for $500 million in a deal that expands its defense business and adds new technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and is subject to regulatory approvals. Joby is developing an electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft for air taxi services. The company is also pursuing defense applications with its eVTOL autonomous technology (Defense Daily, Sept. 25, 2023 and June 4, 2024).…

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