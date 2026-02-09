JIATF-401 Acquiring Bumblebee Counter-UAS Drones For Operational Assessment

The Defense Department’s counter-drone task force has awarded a small contract to Perennial Autonomy to purchase the company’s Bumblebee V2 drones to assess them as a low-cost and low-collateral damage option to defeat other small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). The $5.2 million contract was announced by the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 on Feb. 6. The number of drones being acquired was not disclosed to “maintain operational security,” a spokesperson for JIATF-401 said on Monday. The first person view multi-rotor…