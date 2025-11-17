IonQ Confirms Deal To Acquire Optical Terminal Provider Skyloom

Quantum company IonQ [IONQ] is making another acquisition in the space industry with a deal to acquire optical communications company Skyloom Global. Optical communications will “form the backbone for quantum-secure communications and next-generation quantum networking and distributed quantum entanglement infrastructure,” IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi said in a statement. IonQ formally announced the acquisition on Monday after CEO de Masi told CNBC last week it planned to acquire Skyloom. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Skyloom, based in Colorado, builds optical communications terminals…