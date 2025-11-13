Interim SAIC CEO Consolidating Operational Structure; Several Departures Announced

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Thursday said it is restructuring from five business groups into three to improve efficiency and customer focus. The reorganization follows closely on the heels of a leadership change at SAIC, which announced in late October the immediate departure of Toni Townes-Whitley as CEO and the appointment of Jim Reagan as her interim successor (Defense Daily, Oct. 23). Reagan is a former chief financial officer of Leidos [LDOS], which at one time was part of…