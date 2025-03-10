House Speaker Mike Johnson gives his remarks in honor of WWII Ghost Army veterans, formerly assigned to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company, during a special ceremony at Emancipation Hall, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
The House’s stopgap funding proposal to avert a government shutdown, which includes an $8 billion defense add, faces a tight path to pass the lower chamber this week but is already meeting resistance from several senior Senate Democrats over its cuts to non-defense…