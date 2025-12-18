HIMARS, M109A7 Howitzers, ALTIUS Loitering Munitions Included In More Than $11 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan

The U.S. State Department has approved more than $11 billion in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday night. The largest parts of the sale are more than $4 billion for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment and more than $4 billion for M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and associated materiel. The HIMARS equipment includes 82 Lockheed Martin [LMT] HIMARS, 420 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems, 756 M31A2 Guided Multiple…