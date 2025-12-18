Sign In
HIMARS, M109A7 Howitzers, ALTIUS Loitering Munitions Included In More Than $11 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan

HIMARS, M109A7 Howitzers, ALTIUS Loitering Munitions Included In More Than $11 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan
U.S. Army personnel with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command of the 25th Infantry Division, Navy sailors and contractors unload military vehicles as part of the Army Pre-positioned Stock 3 Fix-Forward (Afloat) from the USNS Watson (T-AKR-310) at Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 1, 2022 (Army Photo)

The U.S. State Department has approved more than $11 billion in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday night. The largest parts of the sale are more than $4 billion for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment and more than $4 billion for M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and associated materiel. The HIMARS equipment includes 82 Lockheed Martin [LMT] HIMARS, 420 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems, 756 M31A2 Guided Multiple…

