HII Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And 2025 On Shipbuilding, Mission Tech

HII [HII] on Thursday posted strong fourth quarter and full-year results on strength across its shipbuilding and mission systems businesses. Net income in the quarter increased 29 percent to $159 million, $4.04 earnings per share (EPS), from $123 million ($3.15 EPS) a year ago, topping consensus estimates of $3.83 EPS. Sales increased 16 percent to $3.5 billion from $3 billion. Operating income more than doubled at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies segments on improved performance in the Navy’s…