HII Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And 2025 On Shipbuilding, Mission Tech

Cal Biesecker By
HII Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And 2025 On Shipbuilding, Mission Tech
United States Navy Virginia-class submarine USS North Carolina (SSN-777) arrived at Fleet Base West, Rockingham, Western Australia in August 2023 following participating in the international Talisman Sabre exercise. The nuclear-powered submarine was in Australia for a routine visit to provide respite for the crew (Photo: U.S. Navy)

HII [HII] on Thursday posted strong fourth quarter and full-year results on strength across its shipbuilding and mission systems businesses. Net income in the quarter increased 29 percent to $159 million, $4.04 earnings per share (EPS), from $123 million ($3.15 EPS) a year ago, topping consensus estimates of $3.83 EPS. Sales increased 16 percent to $3.5 billion from $3 billion. Operating income more than doubled at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies segments on improved performance in the Navy’s…

