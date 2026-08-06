HII Locking In Autonomous Robotic Help For Shipbuilding With $900 Million In Production Agreements

HII [HII] is putting up $900 million in potential contracts to two companies providing robotic manufacturing technology—GrayMatter Robotics and Path Robotics—to bring on new capabilities for Navy shipbuilding, speed production and add capacity to the maritime industrial base. The seven-year performance-based production agreements include a development stage and a delivery stage, HII said on Thursday. The signed agreements are under the High-Yield Production Robotics initiative that HII has been assessing with GrayMatter and Path (Defense Daily, Feb. 17 and April…