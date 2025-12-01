Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities
Heven AeroTech’s flagship Z1 platform. Photo: Heven AeroTech

Drone developer Heven AeroTech on Monday said it has raised $100 million in a new funding round for expanding its manufacturing infrastructure, fielding infrastructure that supports its hydrogen-powered drones and developing quantum technology for use in its products. The Series B round was led by quantum technology company IonQ [IONQ], which last week announced a financial investment in, and strategic partnership with, Heven (Defense Daily, Nov. 26). With the new raise, Northern Virginia-based Heven said it is now valued at…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Ursa Major Raises $100 Million To Boost Production; Books More Than $115 Million In Orders In 2025

Business/Financial

Castelion Picks Site In New Mexico For Hypersonic Manufacturing

Business/Financial

VTG Acquires Software Engineering Firm Miklos Systems

Business/Financial

L3Harris Breaks Ground On Expansion Of Propulsion Facilities In Camden

Trending

Boeing Gets More Than $7 Billion in Pentagon Awards For Army Apache And USAF KC-46s
Navy Cancels Constellation-Class Frigate, Will Only Retain Two Under Construction
As USAF Considers When to Hold First Sentinel Flight Test, Lockheed Martin Receives Add-On for Mk21A
Pending Multiple Award DHS-Wide Counter-Drone Contract Worth $1.5 Billion
Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume