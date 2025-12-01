Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities

Drone developer Heven AeroTech on Monday said it has raised $100 million in a new funding round for expanding its manufacturing infrastructure, fielding infrastructure that supports its hydrogen-powered drones and developing quantum technology for use in its products. The Series B round was led by quantum technology company IonQ [IONQ], which last week announced a financial investment in, and strategic partnership with, Heven (Defense Daily, Nov. 26). With the new raise, Northern Virginia-based Heven said it is now valued at…