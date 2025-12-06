Hegseth Says Trump Supports ‘Substantial’ Defense Spending, Expect Increased Investment

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday he expects that the percentage the U.S. spends on defense will increase in coming years, adding that President Donald Trump has also offered his support for “substantial spending.” “I think that number is going up,” Hegseth said in a discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, referring to the percentage of the gross domestic product that the U.S. spends on defense. “I don’t want to get in front of the…