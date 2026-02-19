Hegseth Hints At Potential Boeing Deal To Work Rapidly On ‘Exquisite Systems’ For Munitions

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday teased a new deal Boeing [BA] may sign soon related to rapid work on “exquisite systems” for munitions. “I’m hearing yet another deal will be cut, if not today soon tomorrow, by Boeing with others to move even more rapidly on exquisite systems that are needed for munitions for the warfighters. We’re pushing, your leadership is responding,” Hegseth said during remarks at Boeing's facility in St. Louis. Hegseth’s visit coincided with Boeing’s announcement on…