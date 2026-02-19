Sign In
Hegseth Hints At Potential Boeing Deal To Work Rapidly On ‘Exquisite Systems’ For Munitions

Matthew Beinart By
Hegseth Hints At Potential Boeing Deal To Work Rapidly On 'Exquisite Systems' For Munitions
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to employees at Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) Headquarters, as part of his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 18, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday teased a new deal Boeing [BA] may sign soon related to rapid work on “exquisite systems” for munitions. “I’m hearing yet another deal will be cut, if not today soon tomorrow, by Boeing with others to move even more rapidly on exquisite systems that are needed for munitions for the warfighters. We’re pushing, your leadership is responding,” Hegseth said during remarks at Boeing's facility in St. Louis. Hegseth’s visit coincided with Boeing’s announcement on…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

